Xi Jingping Party: Xi Jinping’s open statement on the 100th day of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, will not bow to “any foreign power” – xi said the 100th day of the founding of the CCP will not bow to any “foreign power”

Beijing

China’s ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) staged a massive show of power in Thien An Man Square here to mark the centenary of its founding, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday threateningly warned that China , but any foreign power trying to intimidate will face China’s “Great Wall of Steel” of over 1.4 billion people.

Xi addressed the ceremony from the balcony of Thien Aan Man Square. There was also a huge photo of the founder of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong. During the meeting, Xi also said that linking Taiwan to mainland China was a historic goal of the ruling party.

Xi, secretary general of the CPC and chairman of the Central Military Commission, apparently denounced the United States, saying that no “foreign power” would be allowed to intimidate China.

From 1921 to 2021 … how was the 100-year journey of the Chinese Communist Party?

China has repeatedly accused the United States of obstructing its “peaceful ascent.” Former US President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden have both adopted tough policies against China. The United States has targeted China on many topics, from trade to human rights issues, saying the Kovid-19 first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi, 68, as saying, “The Chinese people will never allow a foreign power to threaten, harass or subjugate them.” Those who try to do so would have to hit a giant wall of over 1.4 billion Chinese people.

“We have never harassed, oppressed or subjugated the people of any other country and we never will,” he said. Likewise, we will never allow any foreign power to intimidate us, we will not give the opportunity to suppress us.

Will Chinese nuclear weapons make Xi Jinping’s dream come true? Build over 100 ballistic missile silos

Besides school children, more than 70,000 people, including party activists, army officers were seen enthusiastically supporting him during his speech. The celebrations began with a “flypast” of state-of-the-art helicopters and fighter jets. About 71 planes participated in the “flypast,” which included China’s most advanced “J-20 stealth” fighter, helicopters, a “Trainer” fighter and others. The program was also broadcast live.

In solidarity, several former and current party leaders attended the ceremony, including Xi’s predecessor Hu Jintao and former Premier Wen Jiabao. Described as the “key” leader of the CCP, Xi is considered the most powerful leader of the party after Mao. He wore a gray Mao style suit like Mao Zedong wore 100 years ago.

President Xi said resolving the Taiwan issue and achieving China’s full integration is a historic goal, and the CCP is fully committed to it.

“We must take firm steps to completely thwart any attempt towards ‘Taiwan independence’ and work together to forge a bright future for national renewal,” he said.

100 years after the establishment of the CCP, where was China leading and where was it lagging behind? learn everything

“No one should underestimate the immense determination, strong will and extraordinary ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi said. We must accelerate the modernization of national defense and the armed forces. We are endowed with greater capacity and more credible means to defend our national sovereignty, our security and our development interests. ‘

Xi stressed that the military should work under the leadership of the party. He said that the “People’s Liberation Army” is a strong pillar for the defense of the country and the safeguard of national dignity and a formidable force to protect regional and world peace.

The CCP was founded by Mao Zedong on July 1, 1921, and ended its 100th anniversary on Thursday. It has been in power since the formation of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949.

Stressing the importance of the CCP to China, Xi said any attempt to isolate it from the Chinese people “will fail.” “The more than 95 million party members and more than 1.4 billion people in China will never allow this to happen,” he said.

Galwan Clash: These are the heroes of Galwan … The army released an exciting video after a year of clash with China