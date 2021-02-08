Xi Jinping Calls For Planned Combat Ready: Chinese President Xi Jinping Orders “ Preparations For War ”, PLA Mobilizes Weapons At Indian Border

Strong points:

Amid tensions between India and the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to prepare for war over the Chinese New Year holiday. Xi Jinping also said that the army should be prepared for information warfare skills, which is very important for victory over the enemy army. According to Chinese media and local experts, China made the statement in view of continuing tensions with India and Taiwan.

According to the Hindustan Times report, numerous reports were published in Chinese state media after Xi Jinping’s statement that the Chinese military was laying down arms along the border with India. Not only that, the Central Militia Commission of China instructs troops deployed on LAC from eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh and monitors the supply of equipment.

Xi Jinping said in his message: “During the Spring Festival, the entire army will have to increase its combat readiness while on duty to protect national security, people’s happiness and harmony.” According to the Chinese calendar, the Spring Festival is the most important. During this period, millions of people return home, and government departments and ministries either have vacancies or are very understaffed.

During the PLA Air Force Aviation Division’s investigation, Xi Jinping examined a special aircraft, specially designed for information warfare. Chinese state media have said that control of information could be a major weapon for victory in modern wars. Explain that there has been a standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh for several months. Millions of soldiers from both countries are gathered along the real line of control.

This dispute has not been resolved even after several rounds of talks between the Indian and Chinese military. Chinese media said the Chinese military received a 155mm howitzer cannon, in accordance with President Xi Jinping’s message. Apart from that, vehicles used in rust and type 15 light tanks are shown. Defense expert Chris Osbourne said that with the help of these tanks, China could meet a difficult challenge to its neighboring countries, including India, in places where it is difficult to reach. China has deployed its deadliest PCL-181 gun along the Indian border. In addition, large amounts of rations and ammunition were also sent for Chinese troops.

