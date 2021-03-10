Xi Jinping calls on Chinese military PLA to prepare for unstable security issues with other countries: tension from the United States and India, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call to prepare through military PLA

Beijing

Amid continuing tensions with the United States and India, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the military to prepare for the volatile security situation with other countries. In Tuesday’s legislative session, the Chinese president said the current security situation in our country is unstable and uncertain. The Chinese president’s statement comes at a time when the Chinese dragon’s tension with India has grown over the United States and Ladakh over Taiwan.

Xi Jinping said in discussions with military officials that the entire military needs to coordinate for better combat readiness and increased capabilities. At the same time, you have to prepare for various complex and difficult situations at any given time. The national sovereignty, security and development interests of the country must be vigorously protected. In addition, the military should make a major contribution to the creation of a modern socialist state.

“ The army should expand its combat capacity ”

Earlier, Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe said on Saturday that the military should expand its combat capability. He also said that China’s national security has entered a very high-risk phase. Wei said, “We are facing a challenge like a mountain of national security. We need to expand military training and increase war preparedness so that we can counter our enemies.

Earlier last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on US Secretary of State Joe Biden to reverse the Trump administration’s policies in Taiwan. He said: “We call on the new US administration to understand the extreme sensitivity of the Taiwan issue.” He had said that the Biden administration should change the policies played by fire.