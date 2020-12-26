Xi Jinping: China calling for parliamentary session by spreading crown, to approve many important plans – China plans to hold annual National People’s Congress from March 5 amid coronavirus disease

Beijing

All types of political, social and religious events are banned due to the growing infection of the corona virus around the world. Meanwhile, China, called the birthplace of Corona, is calling a session of parliament to approve the 14th Five-Year Plan. During this session, Communist Party deputies will also endorse President Xi Jinping’s ambitious long-term strategic development plan.

Parliament meets in March every year except 2020

This session of the National People’s Congress (Chinese Parliament) will begin on March 5 (2021) next year. The Chinese Parliament session takes place in early March each year, but for the first time in the country’s history, the Parliament session was held in May due to the Corona virus outbreak in 2020.

3000 deputies will participate

The session is attended by around 3,000 MPs, most of whom are from the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Although sporadic cases of infection have been reported in various parts of the country, including Beijing, China has been successful in controlling the infection in Wuhan. Significantly, most of the countries in the world have not yet succeeded in controlling the infection of this corona virus which came out of Wuhan in December 2019 and is grappling with the adverse effects of the epidemic.

The Communist Party’s stamp is the Chinese parliament

The Chinese parliament is generally like a rubber stamp that serves to stamp out the CCP’s proposals. Each year, the session of Parliament meets for about two weeks with the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country’s advisory committee. Almost 6,000 deputies participate, including the committee and the parliament. The session of Parliament approves the Prime Minister’s work report and establishes the national program for the year.