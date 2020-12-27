Xi Jinping: China to Now Punish 12-Year-Olds in Elder Murder Cases, Law Approved – China to Punish 12-Year-Olds as Elders in Willful Murder Cases

Beijing

Twelve-year-olds convicted of murder cases in China will also be punished like elders. A big amendment has been made to Chinese law on this subject. This law will come into force throughout China from March 1, after parliamentary approval. Until now, there was a provision to punish convicts over 14 years old.

The age limit was 14 years ago

According to Chinese media, the age limit for criminal liability has been reduced from 14 to 12 in the case of serious crimes. Under an amended law in China, children between the ages of 12 and 14 will be held criminally responsible for willful homicide or death, willful injury or other seriously disabling crimes.

The law will come into force on March 1, 2021

The amendments adopted by the standing committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s highest legislature, on Saturday, will come into effect on March 1 of next year. At present, the age of criminal responsibility in China is 16 years old. They are held criminally responsible for serious offenses such as rape, theft and willful murder. This amendment was made in China after the increase in juvenile crime in 2019 compared to 2018 in China.