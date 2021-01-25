xi jinping cold war: Xi Jinping in Davos on the cold war: Xi Jinping on the cold war in Davos

Davos

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has created tense situations with many countries including India, has warned world leaders not to start another cold war. While calling for broader international cooperation, Xinping said on Monday that the epidemic was still far from over despite the world’s first progress in the war against Kovid-19.

Jinping also said in a special speech at the Davos conference on the World Economic Forum (WEF) agenda, “ Forming small groups or starting a new cold war, rejecting, intimidating or blaming others will only drive the world to division. Xinping said the stressful situation will harm the interests of each country and sacrifice people’s well-being.

End of the epidemic

Xinping said the epidemic should be an opportunity to review the benefits of globalization. He also promised to bring more openness to the Chinese economy. The President said: “With the help of science, argument and the mind of mankind, the world has made the first progress in the fight against Kovid-19”. He said, “The epidemic is far from over … but the cold spring and the darkness cannot prevent the morning light from coming.”

Remove ideological prejudices

He also called for abandoning “ideological prejudices” to walk together on the path of peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit and cooperation. Jinping said, “There is no harm to anyone because of the differences. The ones that do the most harm are arrogance, bias and hatred. He also called for promoting global cooperation through different stages, including the distribution of vaccines to all countries. Jinping stressed that China believes in resolving all disputes through mutual dialogue. He said China will continue on the path of maintaining friendly and cooperative relations with all countries.

File photo