xi jinping letter to PM Modi: Xi Jinping writes to Narendra Modi about the coronavirus pandemic: Xi Jinping writes to PM Modi about the corona virus outbreak

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing condolences over the Corona virus outbreak in India and offered to provide support and assistance to tackle the surge in Kovid-19 cases in the country. According to Xinhua News, President Xi sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Modi on the Kovid-19 outbreak in India.

Xi said in his message that China stands ready to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India and provide support and assistance to the country. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday pledged his country will help India in any way possible in the war against Kovid-19 and said Chinese-made anti-pandemic materials are being transported to India at a high rate. faster.

In a letter to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Wang said the Chinese side “condescends and expresses deep sympathy for the challenges facing India.” Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong shared the letter on Twitter, saying, “The corona virus is a common enemy of humanity and the international community must unite and fight together. The Chinese side supports the Indian government and its people in the fight against the epidemic ”.

Wang said that anti-pandemic products made in China are being transported quickly to India so that India can be helped in this pandemic. He said, “The Chinese side will continue to provide as much support and assistance as possible to meet India’s needs.” We hope and are convinced that, under the leadership of the Indian government, people will overcome this epidemic as quickly as possible ”.

President Xi and Foreign Minister Wang’s message came at a time when the armies of the two countries have yet to return from the rest of the tense eastern Ladakh region. The two countries’ military withdrew from the Lake Pagong area in February.

The highest number of 3,86,452 new cases of Kovid-19 was reported on Friday in India, after which the total number of infected people rose to 1,876,297. With this, the number of under-treated patients in the country crossed 31 lakh. At the same time, the total number of people who have died so far from infection has risen to 2.08,330 due to the deaths of 3,498 additional patients.

Get Rid of Corona … Patients and Staff Prayed at Ahmedabad Hospital

File photo