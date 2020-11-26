Xi Jinping PLA: Tension in Ladakh on the South China Sea, Xi Jinping’s army orders: “ Increase capacity to win war ” – Chinese President Xi Jinping asks PLA to increase capacity to win war war

Strong points:

Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to increasingly fight his army amid continuing tensions between several countries on Ladakh’s eastern border with India and the South China Sea. Jinping on Wednesday ordered the armed forces to step up their training in real combat conditions and increase their ability to win the war. The ruling Communist Party plans to make the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) the same capacity as the US military by 2027.

Focus on AI

Xi said the military should focus on training to win the war. Recently, he had pointed out that if the PLA wanted to transform itself into a modern war power on par with other leading powers, it would have to adopt advanced techniques like artificial intelligence.

Strengthening the army

Xi, 67, who heads the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and has long served as president, is also chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the country’s highest command with a force of 2 million. soldiers. At the CMC meeting, Xi said he placed emphasis on strengthening the military for the new phase, as well as implementing the party’s thinking on military strategy, according to the Xinhua report.

Xi’s statements come at a time when there has been a stalemate on the Indochinese border in eastern Ladakh for more than six months. Twice, the armies have clashed and efforts are being made to resolve this problem through negotiations at the diplomatic and military level. Not only that, China also has a military showdown with the United States, Vietnam, the Philippines, and many other countries in the Indo-Pacific region, especially the South China Sea.