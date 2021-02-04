Xi Jinping Thought: China Prepares To Make Schoolchildren Mental Slaves, Said – Do What Xi Jinping Says – Chinese Communist Party Teaches Schoolchildren To Do As President Xi Jinping Tells You, Know What Thinking by Xi Jinping

China ordered that President Xi Jinping’s ideas be taught in schools, children told – Do what Xi Jinping said fills children’s minds with commitment to the Communist Party.

China has started preparations to make young children mentally blind in Xi Jinping. The centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party are due to take place in July. Just before that, the Party Central Committee issued new guidelines to promote ideological education among Chinese pioneer youth, a new youth organization. In this, Xi Jinping was ordered to sing in schools.

Children follow Jinping’s orders

According to Bloomberg’s report, this directive states that Xi Jinping’s ideas should be classified among all children in elementary school and children in the first two years of secondary school. In these classes, Jinping will learn to follow orders. They will be told to do only what Xi Jinping says. From now on, “Chinese thought” will be taught in schools, colleges and universities in China. 9 crore government employees and CPC workers will also be notified.

China is busy promoting ‘She Thought’

In China, everyone from diplomats to government officials is under pressure to include Xi Jinping’s ideas in their policies. In China, it was named “She Thought”. He is also under pressure to include all of the Chinese president’s false doctrines. Through this, Dragon wants to instill loyalty in the minds of the children of his country to the Chinese Communist Party.

Referring to the superiority of the Communist Party

It is also said in these documents that children should be told that the happy life of today finally comes from the right leadership of the party. Apart from that, China has also asked its children to make known the superiority of the socialist system. The People’s Daily cited government guidelines on Thursday that it aims to strengthen the creation of political knowledge and values.

14 Xi Thought principles, emphasis on absolute party authority over the military

China endorsed Xi’s thoughts three years ago. Then, all 2,287 CCP members voted to include “She Thought” in the Constitution. There was not a single protest vote. He advocates full party control over the Chinese military. It also involves making changes in China’s modern history and emphasizing the importance of one country, of two systems. Through this, China will inspire the people of Taiwan and Hong Kong to China.

Jinping reached the level of Mao

As soon as Xi Jinping’s ideas were included in the constitution, he equaled Mao Zedong. The opinions of the two leaders are included in the constitution before Jinping in China. The first is Mao Tse Tung and the second is Deng Xiaoping. The great thing is that the ideas of Jinping and Mao were included in the constitution from their lifetime, while the ideas of Deng Xiaoping were included after his death.