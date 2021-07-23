Xi Jinping visits the Arunachal border: Xi Jinping visits Tibet for the first time, went to the Arunachal border, “inspected” the Brahmaputra

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid an unexpected visit to Tibet amid continuing border tensions with India. It is said to be Xi Jinping’s first visit to Tibet after coming to power in 2011. According to the official Chinese communications agency Xinhua, Xi Jinping visited the Chinese city of Nyingchi, which is part of Tibet. , adjacent to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Not only that, Xi Jinping also went to see the Brahmaputra River on which China is building the world’s largest dam and India is against it.

Xinhua said that on Wednesday, President Xi Jinping arrived at Nyingchi Airport where he was warmly greeted by locals. After that, the Chinese president inspected the Brahmaputra valley and its tributaries. It is said that the Chinese president arrived in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. The Chinese president’s visit to the Arunachal border comes at a time when China recently began operating a fully electric high-speed train for the first time. This high speed train will connect the capital Lhasa and Nyingchi. Its speed is 160 km / h.

High-speed rail line will protect border stability, Xi says

Chinese President Xi said some time ago that the new high-speed rail line will play an important role in safeguarding border stability. It pointed to the Arunachal border with India. Nyingchi is a border town of Tibet located near the Arunachal. The 435.5 km Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway was inaugurated on July 1 in the run-up to the centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP). According to ‘Xinhua’, the first electric railway in the Tibet Autonomous Region has started to run from Lhasa to Nyingchi, where the ‘Fuxing’ high speed trains have started their official operations in the plateau region.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway will be the second railway in Tibet after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway. It will cross the southeastern region of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, one of the most geologically active regions in the world. In November last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on authorities to speed up work on a new railway project connecting Sichuan province to Nyingchi in Tibet. The Sichuan-Tibet Railway will depart from Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, and cross Yan and enter Tibet via Kamdo, reducing the journey from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 13 hours.

China builds world’s largest dam on Brahmaputra River

Along with rail, China has also improved the pavement. He recently built a strategically important highway through the valley of the Brahmaputra River. This highway connects Medog County, which shares its border with Arunachal Pradesh. In addition, China, which is eyeing Indian soil from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, will now build the world’s largest dam to “capture” Indian water resources. China plans to build a 60 gigawatt dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo or Brahmaputra River, which is considered very sacred from Tibet to India.

The dam is being built in the area of ​​the former Tibet Autonomous Region where the first Tibetan Empire flourished. China aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, for which it is placing full emphasis on the hydroelectric project in Tibet. This too when the entire dam faces opposition from the Tibetan people and environmentalists. The Yarlung Tsangpo or Brahmaputra River, originating from the western Tibet glacier at an elevation of about 16,404 feet above sea level, is the highest river in the world. The Brahmaputra River crosses the chest of the Himalayas and crosses northeast India to Bangladesh.

The Brahmaputra dam will produce three times more electricity than the Three George dam

Experts say this dam under construction on the Brahmaputra can generate three times as much electricity as China’s Three George Dam. After the construction of the Three George Dam, around 14 lakhs of people had to leave their homes and move elsewhere. A very small population lives in China around the Brahmaputra, but so far 2,000 people have had to be moved to another location. This dam will be built in Medog County, which has a population of approximately 14,000. Spread over 2.5 million square kilometers, the Tibetan plateau is not only full of natural resources but also has borders with many other countries. Melting ice and water bodies on the Tibetan Plateau, called the Third Pole, quench the thirst of the population of around 1.8 billion people in China, India and Bhutan. Tampa says it was because of Tibet’s natural sources that the Chinese Communist Party occupied Tibet 70 years ago.