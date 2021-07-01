Beijing

President Xi Jinping issued an open warning to the world on Taiwan during a spectacular celebration in the capital Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. Without naming the United States and Taiwan, he said that no one should underestimate the Chinese people’s steadfast will, intent and unmatched strength in upholding China’s territorial solidarity and sovereignty. He also said that we will not allow any foreign power to look at us, suppress us or try to subjugate us.

Xi Jinping, who arrived on the historic occasion disguised as Mao Zedong, said if a foreign power tries to do so, it will have to face the steely power of China’s 1.4 billion people. Keeping an eye on Indian soil in Ladakh, the Chinese president asserted: “We have not removed anyone, have not shown our eyes or tried to subjugate the citizen of another country and will not do so again to the to come up.

Xi Jinping said China will build its army to protect, protect and develop its sovereignty and make it world class. “We absolutely must modernize our national security and our army,” he said. Xi Jinping is the chairman of the Central Military Commission which oversees the control of forces. Moreover, since Xi Jinping became president, the membership of the Chinese Communist Party has increased significantly. Now the CPC has over 9 crores of members.

President Xi Jinping, who has become China’s most powerful ruler since Mao, said China has always worked for peace, global development and safeguarding international order. He said China has achieved the century’s goal of building a prosperous society. He said that the Chinese people are building a new kind of world. Xi Jinping’s statement came at a time when China’s policies regarding Hong Kong, Uyghur Muslims, Ladakh and Taiwan are being criticized around the world.