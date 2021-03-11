Xi Jinping: Xi Jinping’s finger strangled democracy in Hong Kong, know-how

The Chinese parliament voted on Thursday to change Hong Kong’s electoral system. After that, China’s hold on Hong Kong grew stronger. Chinese rule can not only annul the nomination of any candidate, but can disqualify an elected member of the Legislative Council. It is said that due to the implementation of this law, only China’s government of choice will remain in power in Hong Kong. China defended the law, saying that with this all force would remain in the hands of the Hong Kong Patriot Army.

Xi Jinping himself was present in parliament during the vote

Last year, the Chinese People’s National Assembly jailed several pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong, enforcing the National Security Law. Under this law applicable from July 1, 2020, at least 1,000 people have been arrested to date. China, which was deceiving the world in the name of a two-country system, now wants full control of Hong Kong. Only one member of parliament from Xi Jinping’s rubber stamps was absent in Thursday’s vote. Apart from that, all the deputies present in the Parliament had voted in favor of this law. President Xi Jinping himself and Prime Minister Li Keqiang were present in Parliament during this period.

Jinping wants to end pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong

This law has been described by many experts as the last nail in the coffin of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. At the same time, Chinese parliamentary spokesman Wang Chen said the move was aimed at firmly keeping the city in the hands of the Hong Kong military with patriotism. So far, the Chinese parliament has not made any disclosure on this law, even then it is told that the list of candidates running in Hong Kong will now be final from Beijing. From now on, each member elected to the Hong Kong Legislative Council will act at the request of China.

Hong Kong has been under Chinese occupation since 1997

Let us know that Hong Kong came under British rule in 1997 under the “one country, two system” and that it also has its own rights. This includes a separate judicial system and the citizens’ right to liberty. This arrangement is for 2047. Hong Kong conquered Hong Kong for the first time by defeating China in the First Opium War in 1942. China suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Great Britain in the Second War. opium that followed. In 1898, Britain leased additional areas to China on a 99-year lease to strengthen its position in the region. Hong Kong progressed rapidly under British rule.

Why Britain handed Hong Kong over to China

In 1982, Britain began ceding Hong Kong to China, which was completed in 1997. China promised to give autonomy to Hong Kong under a two-country system. China had said Hong Kong would gain all kinds of independence, except foreign and defense matters, for the next 50 years. China later made it a special administrative region by agreement.