Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet: who will be the next Dalai Lama

Chinese President Xi Jinping, suddenly arrived in Tibet, also visited the Potala Palace, the official residence of the Dalai Lama in Pingalhasa ChinaLhasa trying to persuade Tibetans to choose the new Dalai Lama

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Tibet for the first time since he became General Secretary of the Communist Party of China in 2013. Meanwhile, Jinping also visited famous Buddhist monasteries like Drepung Monastery, Street Barkhor and the Potala Palace in the capital Lhasa. The Potala Palace in Lhasa is believed to be the home of Buddhism’s greatest religious leader, the Dalai Lama. In such a situation, it is believed that Xi Jinping is trying to cultivate Tibetans for the selection of the next Dalai Lama on this tour.

China destroys culture in Tibet

Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet was not scheduled in advance. China has increased its control over Tibetan Buddhist monasteries in recent years. In order to weaken Buddhism, the Chinese government is creating schools in Chinese Mandarin instead of Tibetan. Not only that, critics of these Chinese government policies in Tibet are arrested and given the harshest sentences. If someone is found to have ties to the Dalai Lama, he is also severely punished.

Inspection of the disputed Brahmaputra River dam

China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that Xi Jinping tried to learn about the preservation of the ancient city of Lhasa as well as the heritage and preservation of Tibetan culture. The day before, he had visited Nyingchi town to oversee ecological conservation work in the Yarlung Zangbo River Basin. Yarlung Zangbo is known as the Brahmaputra River in India. China is building a contested dam there, which could threaten the flow of the river.

China wants to make Panchem Lama a pawn

Even after 70 years of occupation of Tibet, China’s grip has not been as strong as the Chinese Communist Party wishes it to be. That is why the Jinping administration is now preparing to play the card of religion in Tibet. China is trying to have the Tibetan people on its side in selecting the next Dalai Lama. Therefore, China is now preparing to take the help of the Panchen Lama to make its way among the people here.

Who is the Panchen Lama

The Panchen Lama is considered the second most important person in Tibetan Buddhism after the Dalai Lama. His post is also based on belief in reincarnation as the Dalai Lama. It is said that 26 years ago today, the Chinese authorities kidnapped the Panchen Lama. The Panchen Lama was only six years old at the time of his kidnapping. He is now 32 years old. China is trying to make him the greatest leader of Buddhism instead of the Dalai Lama.

Why is it important to choose the successor of the Dalai Lama?

Tenzin Gyatso, who we know as the 14th Dalai Lama, turned 86 in July of this year. Amid his aging and deteriorating health, there is also an uproar over the election of the next Dalai Lama. In Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama is considered a living Buddha who is reborn after his death. Traditionally, when a child is chosen to be the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, he or she properly studies religion to fulfill his or her role. The current Dalai Lama was identified at the age of two.

China itself wants to choose the next Dalai Lam

China has indicated it will choose the Dalai Lama’s successor. Seeing these tricks from China, the Dalai Lama has already said that he can choose his own successor, thus breaking tradition. The United States has already demanded that this issue be referred to international institutions. America and India are already eyeing this whole affair. Last year, US envoy Sam Brownback met the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala. After meeting the 84-year-old Dalai Lama, Brownback said the two had a long discussion about the successor.

China irritated by Dalai Lama’s statement

The Dalai Lama said in 2019 that his successor could be an Indian. China got a shudder on this issue. He had said that the new lama should seek recognition from his government. According to the Tibetan community, Lama is the root form of the word ‘Guru’. A guru who guides everything. But when and how this guru will be chosen, these rules are followed even today.

The Dalai Lama arrived in India in 1959

It is said that when Tibet was completely occupied by China in 1959, US intelligence agents transported the then Dalai Lama to India via Arunachal Pradesh. Even today, the Dalai Lama and the entire government-in-exile of Tibet live in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. China has also repeatedly expressed its dissatisfaction with this.

Controversy between America and China over the Dalai Lama

The dispute between the United States and China over the Dalai Lama has been going on for a long time. Current President Joe Biden is speaking quite clearly about China’s human rights abuses in Tibet. The United States has also imposed many severe sanctions on China over Tibet and Xinjiang. In 2020, then-US President Donald Trump approved the new Tibetan Policy and Support Act 2020 to prevent Chinese interference in the selection of Buddhism’s supreme religious leader. He talks about the creation of an American consulate in Tibet and the formation of an international coalition to guarantee that.