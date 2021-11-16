Xoel López, from nowhere and from the world

He was a teenager when he decided to dedicate himself to music, but Xoel López (A Coruña, 44 years old) no one supported him. Neither family nor friends. He believes that it is “paradoxical” as precisely his first success with his band Deluxe, That no, was a message to all of them, warning them that he was not going to change his path. Now, almost 20 years later, it is Monday morning, when he answers the phone, and the week has only just begun but he is already “terribly tired.” It is no wonder: he is about to complete his tour, after the concert three days earlier in Basauri, in Bilbao, and he still has to visit the WiZink Center in Madrid in January next year. With this journey behind him, ORIGINS x SON Estrella Galicia premieres in EL PAÍS its third chapter (before the protagonists were Belako and Kase.O), in which it gathers the beginnings of the Galician artist during 20 minutes. In them he revisits his school, his favorite pub or his beloved Riazor, Deportivo de La Coruña football stadium.

One of his first inspirations and that has accompanied him throughout his career as a musician has been the sea. As a child he already saw it from the windows of the school, and as a teenager it was his favorite place to take “more introspective” walks, when he needed to spend time with himself. “I have many references and many symbols, but if I have to choose one for myself, it clearly is. The sea has it all. I grew up in a city with a sea and I am condemned to speak of that immensity. For me it was a place of freedom, of search, in which to escape from the city, from my surroundings, ”says López. He has dedicated to his great muse since the title of his first solo album, Atlántico (2012), to a collection of poems that he published in 2017, You will dance kites under the sea (Espasa).

“It has that apparent beauty, but then it also has that mysterious depth, with a whole world that we do not know and that I associate with that part of the feelings. Then you also have the horizon, which represents a bit the future, the plans, the ideals … But in the end my feet always step on the asphalt and it is something from which I do not know how to escape, and I don’t even know if I want to ”, confesses López, who since who left his city at 18 years has not returned to live in it.

López, who founded his first major band in A Coruña, Elephant Band, but started his solo career from Argentina, he feels “between two waters”: “There is something in the Galician imagination that has to do with immigration, with going out and discovering the world, but also with the idea of return. I sit a bit in that bridge place, with one foot here and one foot there. I feel deeply Galician, but I also feel from Madrid and also a bit from Buenos Aires, a man of the world. And I think it is not incompatible, you can live with that idea in your head. ”

His Depor also helps him feel close to his Earth. Following his hometown soccer team keeps him close to her, and also helps him relax. “Being a person who often has to be exposed to the public, football is an escape route, a way of not thinking about music or songs, and thinking about what others are doing. I like to sit down and look at how others are exposed ”, he laughs. Although López has always liked sports, but a torn meniscus kept him from football, and for a year he has enjoyed basketball when he can. “I really like the similarities between soccer and playing in a band, because they are both team sports. Many times we make comparisons with concerts. Some come out of a tie to one and others are from four to zero ”. Now he’s resting after a good season, thinking about the last WiZink game (22 in January) and with his eyes on the next one.