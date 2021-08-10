XPO Logistics stands out for its commitment to equal opportunities for people with disabilities

High scores on the Equal Opportunities Index for People with Disabilities

BY RRHHDigital, 12:15 p.m. – August 09, 2021



XPO Logistics, the world’s leading provider of freight transport services, received a score of 90 out of 100 on the Disability Equal Opportunities Index (DCI) for its commitment to the inclusion of people with disabilities in the working environment. .

The DEI is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool by which companies measure the degree of inclusion of people with disabilities in their work environment compared to that of their competitors. Handicap: IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) launched this index in 2015.

LaQuenta Jacobs, Director of Diversity for XPO Logistics, said: “Participating in the Equal Opportunities Index for People with Disabilities is important because it helps measure our current evolution towards a diverse and fair workplace. We are committed to continuously improving ourselves in this area to ensure the development of our employees. “

“The Equal Opportunities for People with Disabilities Index highlights companies that are committed to creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities,” said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. “It is a tool that channels our work in defending the rights of people with disabilities and that strives to break down barriers to access to jobs, technology and health care.”

XP Promotes the hiring of employees regardless of age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or disability. Its commitment to the inclusion of people with disabilities is specified in the development of contractual collaborations; promoting inclusive labor policies; the establishment of mentoring and support programs in the workplace and the guarantee of equal benefits.

