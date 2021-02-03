Yasin Malik Marries Mushaal Hussein Mullick: Yasin Malik’s Wife Spits Poison, Ends Diplomatic Relations With India Pakistan – Yasin Malik’s Wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick Says Pakistan Ends Diplomatic Relations With India India

Strong points:

Yasin Malik’s wife called on Pakistan to end diplomatic relations with India, Mushal Hussain said Pakistan should dissolve the Simla Accord by showing solidarity with Kashmir.

Mushal Hussain Malik, wife of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, called on the government of Pakistan to end all diplomatic relations with India. Mushal said Pakistan should dissolve the Simla Accord while showing solidarity with Kashmir. Mushal Malik said this during a joint press conference with the Jamaat-e-Islami religious political party in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Mushal also called on Pakistan to bring to light the alleged massacre of Kashmiris by the Indian army in the valley. Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azim said: “The government has failed to meet the nation’s expectations.” Azim said the government has a love for Kashmir. “The government should take up the matter to secure the release of the illegally detained Kashmiri leaders Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Asiya Andrabi and others at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and other global forums.” , did he declare.

Request to meet Yasin Malik and his daughter

Azim also called on international rights groups to hold meetings with Yasin Malik and his daughter. On this request, he alleged that the Indian government has long denied it. He said: “The Indian government has kept the Hurriyat chief in a death cell in a bogus case for over a year and a half.” Mushal Malik called on all parties to put aside their political and mutual differences and show solidarity on the Kashmir issue.

Mushal said, “Kashmir is the only important issue for the government of South Asia and Pakistan. Political parties should use their energy to denounce Indian crimes against humanity at the international level ”. “There is an urgent need for Pakistan to adopt a coherent national policy in Kashmir,” he said. At the same time, the Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan said there could be no dialogue with India until the Kashmir dispute was high on the negotiating agenda. .