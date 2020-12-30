Yemen blast news: Attack at Aden airport as new government arrives: explosion, 22 killed, over 50 injured as plane lands at Aden airport in Yemen

Yemen

At Aden Airport in southern Yemen, when the plane landed with members of the newly formed cabinet, there was a huge explosion. This information was given by security officials. The source of the explosion is still unclear. According to the AP news agency, officials from Aden’s health office said that so far 22 people have died in the blast, while more than 50 people are seriously injured.

There were no reports of casualties in the government delegation, but local officials said they saw the bodies at the airport. Officials gave the information on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to interact with the media. Photos shared on social media of the scene showed debris and broken glass lying around the airport building and at least two bodies lying there, one of which was burnt. In another photo, a person was trying to cooperate with another person, whose clothes were torn.

Prime Minister Mayan was returning to Aden under the leadership of Prime Minister Mayan Abdul Malik Saeed after a cabinet reshuffle following a deal with rival southern separatists and swearing last week. Yemen’s internationally recognized government operated in a position of self-exile from Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, during years of civil war in the country.