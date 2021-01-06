Yolanda Daz opposes extending the pension calculation to her entire working life

Labor Minister Yolanda Daz opposed the proposal being considered by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration to extend the contribution from 25 to 35 for the calculation of pensions, as she l ‘noted in an interview with the Huffington Post.

“This is just a cut,” he said to express his “disagreement” with an approach that involves a “sharp cut in pensions” and is “concerned” that people are talking about it when a deal pension was approved a month ago in the Pact of Toledo, which does not go in these terms. Therefore, he still has “hope” that this proposal can be redirected and along that line United We and PSOE are in dialogue.

Regarding the situation of the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI), the Minister recalled that her position and that of United We Can is “very clear”, since it is “low” and that an increase helps this group. In this way, she will continue to work from the social dialogue to increase the minimum wage, remembering that the remuneration will increase this year between 1.5% and 1.8%.

“Why workers who have the capacity to negotiate and better conditions will see their wages improved and we will deprive them of the maintenance of purchasing power, ultimately women, who are part-time, precarious, who are young, and people outside the deal? ”asked.

In view of this, he pointed out that these days it was said that the most “motivated” sectors, the hospitality industry and commerce, were going to suffer. “This is a lie. I think the argument fails,” he added, after asking for peace of mind and the resolution of the social dialogue. “If I had to choose, I think we will first have to improve the ones that are not part of the collective agreement,” he said.

