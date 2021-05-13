Yolanda Díaz leads key meeting on United We Can’s future with forceful proclamation: Legislature “starts now”

Madrid

Updated: Thursday, May 13, 2021 5:57 PM

Published on: 05/13.2021 17:56

As vaccines mark the next few months of life in Spain, there are political futures that are currently being settled in Congress. Right now, United We Can is holding a crucial meeting attended by formation leaders who hold government and parliamentary positions. The meeting takes place a few days after the departure of Pablo Iglesias from the formation and with the creation of Yolanda Díaz as leader of the formation. The United We Can meeting seems crucial as it could lead to changes in party structure in the days to come.

For now, Yolanda Díaz, Vice President and Minister of Labor, has spoken at this important meeting to launch several messages: the main one, that the legislature is now really starting. In addition, he reminded us that Unidos Podemos has a lot of strength and that we have to govern for small things: “We will now see each other very often. So that we can think, be right and be wrong. I am convinced that this group and the government will bring ideas and open up horizons in a society which suffers a lot and suffers from great uncertainty “.

If he lamented the time when the country was subjected to this health crisis marked by COVID-19, he praised the role of United We Can in dealing with the serious effects it has caused on the population. Thus, she affirmed to feel “very proud of the political space, of Pablo Iglesias”, and affirmed that now “a new stage begins”; a stage in which the people who make up the party should feel “more proud” because they will continue to “change people’s lives”. On this issue, he added: “We are going to be decisive in the next decade. Let us assume this responsibility.”

During the meeting, the vice-president specified that the party must work “on a recovery, a strategy” which collectively avoids “leaving with more inequalities and precariousness”. He looked into this question by launching a series of keys that could signify the future movements of United We Can: “We will undertake transformations to meet the challenge of decarbonization and ecological transition, but without making the mistakes. of the past, without losing anyone. ”He insisted:“ With the green transition, important jobs can be created ”.

On the transformation process that countries are going through during this century, he underlined his desire to “demonstrate” in Spain the ability to “put algorithms at the service of society, reconvert an unequal country with fundamental digital gaps”, alluding to it as “a challenge of the first magnitude that must be thought through and put into practice” in order to reach “the Spain of the 21st century”. Of course, without forgetting feminism: “It is the hour, the hour, of women who set the example of the various leaders.” This was another of the keys to her intervention: being “feminists and with feminist policies, having boys as allies so as not to back down”.

Precisely, in this line, the Vice-President and Minister of Labor asked to improve the framework of collaboration with different entities to improve results: “I ask you to dialogue with all the administrations, all. It is essential. I also believe that in this common and plural space We already knew some of the things that others have now learned. We deployed some of the measures because we knew well the well-being of our society. “All with the aim of put these powers at the service of the people, to get closer to the citizens.

“I am aware that citizens are very far removed from politics. They feel that we are far from their concerns, and that is what we have to be concerned about. We have to come together and accompany them. We have to do it. at a time when Twitter politics conveys so much angst, “said Diaz, who stressed that” social unrest needs to be calmed down “by United We Can:” What we need to work on are the things that change society life and not making the headlines. ”A series of thoughts and ideas under a mantra:“ Politics is what takes care, and we’re going to do it by listening more and convincing more with action than words. Let us never forget that the outdoors is important and we are there for them. “