Yolanda Díaz to meet Pedro Sánchez next week to discuss SMI hike

Posted: Wednesday June 23 2021 1:51 PM

The third vice-president of the government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, will meet Pedro Sánchez next week to discuss the possibility of increasing the inter-professional minimum wage (SMI) and to convene a social dialogue table.

This is what the minister herself put forward in an interview with the Efe agency, where she argues that once the experts’ report is completed, she will meet with the chief executive to “make a decision” in order to ‘increase this limit. .

In this sense, sources from Moncloa have confirmed the meeting, but do not indicate a precise date, beyond which it will be “next week”. This is a meeting that will take place after a committee of experts last Friday advocating raising the minimum wage (currently frozen at 950 euros) to 60% of the average wage at the end of the legislature.

Differences in government according to the SMI

They therefore recommended increasing the amount in 2021 between 12 and 19 euros. However, it is a measure that has raised differences within the Executive. Something in which Díaz remained frank during the conversation: “Our position is known, but the government will decide,” he said.

However, the leader hopes that these differences will be overcome and thus we can avoid that the groups “most affected” continue to suffer “a loss of purchasing power.

“Let’s think the CPI is at 2.7%, we have skyrocketing prices for electricity and other commodities. which grows between 1.5% and 1.8%, it is very striking that we are leaving this protection to those who need it most, ”he stressed.

For this reason, he concludes that “from the Ministry of Labor and the UP”, they are clear: “We would not understand that just in a huge crisis, from which we cannot get out with more inequalities, we would make a policy it certainly does not benefit those who need it most ”, sentence.