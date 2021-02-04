You are always on time! You can always register for the webinar “ How HR Can You Help Improve Your Employees’ Attitudes? ”, With Victor Küppers

The virtual meeting, organized by Audalia Nexia and RRHHDigital, will take place today, Thursday February 4 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. With the speaker Victor Küppers, the keys to achieve an atmosphere of optimism and good morale within the team and among employees, working on the fundamental aspects of their own attitude and that of the workers, while discovering the importance of getting people to communicate through key tools and strategies. Click here to register for the webinar



2020 has been a very difficult year in all respects and has undermined the enthusiasm with which we used to approach our daily lives. The ERTEs and the fear of EREs have shattered workers’ morale. For this reason, today more than ever, we must encourage our employees to give the best of themselves. In this situation, what can HR departments do? The positive and collaborative attitude, as well as the level of happiness are closely linked to the productivity of the employees as well as to the performance of the company itself, the HRDs must therefore be ready to apply policies of emotional well-being. , thus ensuring the proper functioning of the work team.

For this reason, Audalia Nexia and RRHHDigital are organizing the webinar “How HR can you help improve the attitude of your employees?” in which a series of tips will be provided to bring about a change in our attitude and that of our employees. If we can improve the mood of the organization, we will achieve an increase in our performance and turnover ratios. Throughout this webinar, the keys to working on your own attitude and that of your teams will be shown, so that you never lose heart, and we will discover the importance of making people communicate. Managers must have the passion to help, and during this digital meeting, the basic principles will be proposed for the communication between the team to be a success.

The event will take place today February 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will feature the participation of two leading experts in the field such as Victor Küppers, lecturer and trainer at the University of Barcelona and the Autonomous University of Barcelona and Javier Alió, Audalia HR Lab Partner. You still have time to register … click here!

