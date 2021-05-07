“You are scoundrels and rats”

Publication: Friday, May 7, 2021 11:58

In an audio sent to a group and assigned to number 3 on the United Podemos list in the Community of Madrid elections (and member of Izquierda Unida), Vanesa Lillo criticizes Podemos’ role in the 4M campaign, to the point of ‘call the members of the purple formation “rats”.

In this recording, allegedly from Lillo, the IU leader recounts when Pablo Iglesias announces his withdrawal from politics after the election results and expresses his anger at the treatment he has suffered in recent weeks.

“There putting on the mask, because they came to say the top five. And I say, now that I’m number 3? After the whole campaign, you have me covered,” he said. She appears behind Iglesias in this guise.

In this sense, the representative of the UI to whom the audio is assigned assures that she went to the declaration “without having the slightest idea” of what Iglesias was going to say, and launches: “I thought, Vane, get up, you are scoundrels a few rats, ”he concludes.

For their part, sources of the Unitary Left in Madrid told LaSexta in a statement that they “vigorously rejected” the publication of these statements attributed to Vanessa Lillo. Thus, according to the party, these are “statements attributed from audio of unknown origin and without context with the intention of generating controversy in the political space”.

“The organization expresses its direct rejection of the marketing practices of recordings without any guarantee and created for deceptive purposes”, they explain, since, in their opinion, the filtering of these audios is only intended to “generate political conflicts. and represent the umpteenth attack against United We Can “.