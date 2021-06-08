“You can be PP and have a little education”

Update: Tuesday 08 June 2021 19:24

Posted: 08.06.2021 19:22

Another Tuesday, the debate between members of the Executive and the opposition became tense again during the government control session held in the Senate. The protagonists of the fight on this occasion were Irene Montero, Minister for Equality, and the “popular” Senator Patricia Rodríguez Calleja, who criticized the Minister for the new energy bill that came into force a few days ago.

After criticizing the new standard, People’s Party politics attacked Montero and, as an advice, told him, “The best thing you can do at this point is cut your ponytail, or the bow in it. this case, and to follow in the path of your leader, because you no longer represent anyone, let alone the women of this country. ”Thus, the“ popular ”invited Montero to follow in the footsteps of the former leader of United We Can , Pablo Iglesias, who decided just a month ago to resign and leave the political front line.

After these words, and by allusions, it was Montero’s turn, who ironically replied to Rodríguez Calleja: “I’m going to tell you a secret, you can object and even be PP and have a little education” .

The head of the Equality portfolio then recounted one by one the milestones that Montero says the ministry has reached, such as the contingency plan to protect victims of gender-based violence during the pandemic, the promotion of trans law or tools for equal pay, among others.

At the end of her speaking turn, Irene Montero added: “There is still a lot to do. I am not complacent. And you know what ? I’m counting on you to stop being slaves to Vox and join feminist politics. which already have a consensus in our society. “