The latest trends in pay and compensation, analyzed by leading industry experts

You can now buy your ticket for the 4th Compensation and Remuneration Congress

The 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress already has a date: it will take place next Tuesday, December 15, at the Torre Azca (EY headquarters) in Madrid. This is an exclusive event that will discuss the latest trends in workers’ compensation and flexible compensation: employee claims, changes in the way benefits are offered, the digitization of compensation in companies. , concern about physical, emotional and financial well-being …

We will talk about everything in this congress which promises to be a benchmark in the HR sector and, more precisely, in the field of the compensation of companies facing a key moment in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, both in the workplace and on the professional plan.

* Consult the agenda which will be updated

To analyze these trends, we will have the presence of leading experts in the sector, highlighting HR managers such as Jaime Sol, Managing Partner of People Advisory Services at EY, Itxaso Larrañaga, Director of People and CSR at SEUR, Joaquín Bau , HR Director at BMW Ibérica, Begoña Schoendorff, HR Director at Casino Gran Madrid, José Luis Risco, HR Director at EY or Miguel Charneco, CHRO at Arvato (Bertelsmann). In addition, we will also have compensation managers from large companies including Mónica García Ingelmo, head of employee benefits, human resources administration and occupational health of Orange, Javier Letona, head of compensation and Benefits of Acciona, Belén Sangrós, Head of Total Compensation and Management Analysis in People Management at Ibercaja Banco or Emelina Colino, Director of Total Compensation and International Allocation at Repsol, among others

* Consult the list of speakers which will be updated

The congress will be held in a hybrid format, with a face-to-face part in the aforementioned Torre Azca in Madrid, and a virtual part, with the event being streamed to all regions of the world. All this with the aim of guaranteeing maximum safety for all those who attend the event, being extremely careful in these times of pandemic that we are living. There are two options for attending: on the one hand, the VIP ticket, which allows face-to-face access to the congress and for which access is limited to a certain number of people; on the other, you can buy a virtual ticket where you can follow the event via streaming and interact with speakers and sponsors.

The 4th Congress on Compensation and Compensation is organized by RRHHDigital and has the Professional Services Firm EY as “main sponsor”. As event sponsors, we have well-known companies in the compensation and human resources industry such as Cobee, Accrual, Personio and Click & Gift. BMW Madrid is the official vehicle and Eventelling participates as technological sponsor of the congress. To organize it, RRHHDigital has the collaboration of the Spanish Association of Directors of Human Resources as an institutional sponsor.

Click here to attend the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress

