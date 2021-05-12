You can now download the Xbox May update

The Xbox team announced a series of updates for the Xbox Series X applications | S, Xbox One and smartphone. We will see all the news regarding the different systems.

Xbox May Update Now Available

“Quick Resume is now even better with improved performance, faster load times and a new group that manages our Quick Resume games in one place,” says Jonathan Hildebrandt of Microsoft. “Audio Passthrough provides multimedia applications with the best audio quality with our external audio system. Additionally, starting this month, we can endorse title-based multiplayer games for kids, right from the console or using the Xbox Family Settings app on iOS or Android. “

What’s new in the new update

Quick recovery improvements. The Xbox Series X Quick Resume Feature | S cuts load times and improves performance with this latest update. Add a tag so that we can quickly identify the games that support it.

Audio passthrough for multimedia applications. Now Your Favorite Streaming Apps Like Disney +, Apple TV, Plex, Netflix, And More Work Even Better On Xbox Series X | S thanks to a new feature called Passthrough. This allows these apps to bypass the console for the highest quality listening experience with our external audio system. Of course, we will need compatible HDMI devices and we need to activate them first.

Game trailers with Xbox Game Pass. It is now faster to be able to watch video game trailers from the Game Pass library. The games will show trailers on the different games and we will be able to listen to the audio when they are selected.

New dynamic background called Motes. The Xbox Series X | S is compatible with dynamic funds, and this month Microsoft is bringing us a new fund called Motes.

Adoption of multiplayer games for children. Later this month, the Xbox Family Settings app for Android and iOS will support the ability for parents to approve individual multiplayer games for their children on the console.

Xbox app improvements on Android and iOS. The mobile application offers us a new push notification. Let us know when our friends log on, update game achievement pages with game stats such as “time played”, and improve performance and reliability.