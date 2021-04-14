You can now install Windows 10 on a Macbook with the Apple M1 chip

Whether we like it or not, the reality is that Apple leaves no one indifferent. Critics and defenders of Windows 10 and Apple clash on a daily basis and it is Parallels that intercedes. Its entry curve is undoubtedly the price, you have to be able to acquire one of its devices and not everyone can. With Macs equipped with an M1 processor, this is the second time that Apple has completely abandoned an architecture. It was first PowerPC and now it’s x86 or more precisely Intel.

There are many staunch supporters of Apple’s M1 chips, almost as many as their detractors. The reality, which we’ve shared many times, is that Apple has done a great job. Its first ARM processor for laptops and Mac Mini delivers performance that mocks Qualcomm and demonstrates ARM’s potential.

But if you don’t like Mac, then there is a solution for your problem as well. From day one we have seen how users have successfully installed Windows 10 on Mac hardware, but now comes the official version of Parallels 16.5.

Parallels 16.5 brings us the best of Apple with Windows 10

Some will find it blasphemous, but the reality is that even though people can be obscured, sometimes Mac users need Windows 10. This is why the people at Parallels have worked to provide Parallels Desktop on the Apple processor. M1.

We can now enjoy Windows 10 ARM Insider Preview and its applications on Mac computers with the Apple M1 chip. The superior performance of this hardware provides better integrated graphics performance and incredible power efficiency. Additionally, it is designed to work with macOS Big Sur, and it will also work with the most popular ARM-based Linux distributions.

“The Apple M1 chip is a significant improvement for Mac users,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, senior vice president of engineering and support at Parallels. “With Rosetta technology, the transition has been a streamlined process for most Mac applications.

virtual machines are an exception. That’s why Parallels engineers implemented native virtualization support for Macs with the M1 chip. This allows our users to enjoy the best Windows experience on Mac available. “

Parallels has certainly generated a lot of interest as over 100,000 M1-based Mac users have tested the preview version of Parallels. We’ll see how Windows support evolves through Parallels.