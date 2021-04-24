You can now move tabs between Microsoft Edge profiles

Many times when we are working with multiple profiles in Microsoft Edge we come across a problem. When you open a PDF or a link, you are doing it in the wrong profile. Until now, the solution was to copy the address into the profile we were interested in so that everything was organized. But the Microsoft Edge team wants to make it easier for us and now we can send tabs or groups to another Microsoft Edge profile.

Microsoft Edge now allows us to move tabs between profiles

As always, this happened to Microsoft Edge Canary users first. We were able to test it last night and today we verified that this is a new feature that the Edge team has started testing in the Canary distribution without needing to activate any options.

To work on this new function, just right click on the tab that interests us and we will have the possibility, as you can see in the image, to move it to our work profile, the only one that we have active. If we have multiple profiles, it will offer us a drop-down menu to choose the profile to which we want to send the tab or group

This function is very simple but as they say, do not mix the useful with the pleasant. It is better that we have isolated accounts so that sensitive information does not get mixed up into an inappropriate profile. In this way, we can correct the problem with just a few clicks.

At Microsoft, they realize that many potential Edge users are business users. That is why this kind of functions should take great care and can signal a large number of users. We hope that it will continue with the usual pace of development and that it hits the Dev and Beta channels very early before the final rollout.