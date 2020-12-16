You can now submit your project to the ‘I Worker’s Compensation Awards’

Highlights best practices in workers’ compensation and employee recognition

This 2020 is coming to an end and we are doing it with a big novelty. And, while Jos Luis Talln, Managing Director of Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21, advanced in the 4th Congress on Remuneration and Remuneration which was held on December 15, of RRHHDigital, we launched the first edition of “Labor Compensation Awards ”.

This is an award intended to promote and showcase the best initiatives in the field of workers’ compensation, such as employee benefit plans, flexible compensation, protection of physical well-being, mental and financial workers … as well as how to offer them, based on digitization and flexibility, major trends in the field of remuneration today

The format of the competition, which opens its deadline for delivery of projects this Wednesday December 16, is as follows: the deadline for receipt of projects will end on February 7, 2021 and they must be sent to eventos@eds21.es. From that date, the jury, made up of human resources directors, company executives and compensation experts, will receive the work and will have to highlight the best projects received. The final decision will be made during the month of February at a gala organized in Madrid (the format of the gala will depend on the health circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic).

These “I Labor Compensation Awards” are organized by RRHHDigital, with the support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors, and has Payflow as sponsor of the competition.

Check the rewards rules and send us your project!

First

All companies that offer employee benefit plans, regardless of their size or scope, can participate in the “I Labor Compensation Awards”.

The work is to be written in Spanish and its theme will focus on the management of labor compensation and flexible compensation plans for its staff.

Second

The award will have an artistic element of accreditation and will be published with special mention and broadcast in the digital journal www.rrhhdigital.com. Likewise, an interview will be published with the company’s human resources director or with the person leading the project.

Third

The theme of the “ I Worker’s Compensation Awards ” will be the management that companies make of the social benefits that they offer to their employees, such as restaurant vouchers, daycare, the gym, etc. retirement, health insurance, health proposals. such as food, physical activities or medical treatments … and also highlight how to provide these benefits and the flexibility and accessibility in their management.

Trimester

Works must be signed by their author / company or director of human resources / director of the project presented.

Fifth

The deadline for receipt of works will be February 7, 2021

Sixth

The works must be sent, by email, to the following email address: eventos@eds21.es. The email should be sent with the subject “Compensation Awards + company name”. Likewise, the author’s identification number, position, a brief curriculum vitae and a photograph will be included.

Seventh

The jury will be made up of high level managers.

Eighth

Sending works to participate in the competition implies express acceptance of their possible publication on www.rrhhdigital.com, without the right to any compensation, by assigning all their rights exclusively to this means of communication.

Ninth

The jury will render its decision in February 2021 and the prize will be awarded at an event to be held in Madrid, in accordance with current health and safety regulations relating to the coronavirus pandemic. The person who presents the work or who directs the presented project.

Tenth

The jury will decide on all aspects not considered in these bases which arise throughout the awarding process.

Eleventh

Participation in this competition implies acceptance of the rules.

