You can therefore make an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine and not miss your turn on vacation.

Published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 12:25 PM

As the summer holidays approach, with the vaccination underway with the aim of vaccinating 70% of the population before the end of the summer, many are wondering what will happen if they summon me to get vaccinated and I am on vacation outside my community? Am I losing my turn? Can I change the appointment?

Health Minister Carolina Darias explained a few days ago that if they call you to get vaccinated and you are on vacation, you will have to queue. “The health services give notice to be able to do it (get vaccinated). Otherwise, we will have to wait until the end of the cohort’s turn to be able to be vaccinated again,” said the minister.

However, it should not be so: the appointments are not organized by Health but by the health services of each Autonomous Community and there are already several that are preparing to offer different options and that the holidays are not interrupted by vaccination.

Get vaccinated with the self-quote

The Andalusian health service has already implemented the self-appointment system, although it is not yet operational for all ages. Today the age range has been extended. Thus, people born between 1962 and 1969 (aged 52 to 59) and those born in 1953 and previous years (68 years or older) can request an appointment.

They can do so via this link from ClicSalud +, the Salud Responde application and the Salud Responde phone number 955 54 50 60.

Vaccination in Aragon is completely organized through the self-citation system. In other words, each person can choose a date and time when they are available to be vaccinated, reaching people who now turn 52 in 2021.

Once the age groups are open for vaccination, each person should go to the Salud Informa website and select a day and time through the self-appointment system. The Department of Health may contact some specific groups and concrete causes, but for the general population the self-citation applies. In addition, they explain that vaccination will not be a priority for any person for reasons related to their vacation.

Dates are limited and are extended depending on availability of doses. Usually, the first appointment can be requested within one or two weeks from the date of access.

The islands have also turned on auto-rendezvous for weeks. At present, it advances to those born between 1952 and 1971, both included. Thanks to BITCITA, you can choose the date and time of the vaccination if your age group is already included.

The Canaries can request an appointment from this Monday, for this the user must access the link www.canariassevacuna.com and fill out the form with the full name, username and contact phone number. The patient will receive a message within 24 to 48 hours with the appointment to be vaccinated.

This will be scheduled according to the anticipated forecasts of the vaccination schedule and the opening of each of the vaccination groups. The aim is for the entire target population in the Canary Islands to be vaccinated against the disease this summer, so the plan established will continue, but this new route of vaccination will also be open in case anyone wants to move forward.

The Community of Madrid has launched a new self-citation system. It is aimed primarily at the population between 57 and 67 years old (born between 1954 and 1964). Every day there will be 2000 appointments available at the two massive vaccination centers set up in the WiZink Center and in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, even if it works it will be extended to the rest of the health centers.

The appointment can be requested through this website. You can also use this platform via the Virtual Health Card.

Once the appointment has been selected, you will receive a verification code by SMS to proceed with its confirmation. The details of your appointment will then appear along with a QR to facilitate your access to the vaccination point. In addition, the citizen will receive a reminder SMS, at least 24 hours in advance. If anyone has problems accessing the new system, they should call the Community of Madrid toll-free number: 900102112.

In the case of Galicia, the convocation is done by telephone but if they call you and you cannot get there, it is the “draft”, without penalty and without needing to present a receipt.

The Autonomous Community allows you to choose the date of the vaccination, even if for the moment the agenda is very limited.

Something similar is happening in the region of Murcia, where you can select the date you want to get the COVID vaccine, but within a very limited timeframe.

And an important tip. In all cases of self-appointments, it should be taken into account that the appointments are offered according to the vaccines available, so they will be displayed as and when. That is, it will be necessary to update the web page or the application through which the self-meeting is carried out in each region to try to locate the date that is best for each person.

Line up if you don’t go

The situation is changing in the Valencian Community, in Castile and León and in Asturias. In the case of the Valencian Community and Castilla y León, if you cannot meet the scheduled appointment, you return to the queue. In Asturias, they go a little further. The Principality offers two meetings and in case of not being able to attend either of them, we also go into the queue.

Without a decision yet

Several regions have not yet stopped their vaccination protocol for the summer season. This is the case with Extremadura, La Rioja and Castilla-La Mancha, although the latter are considering the system of self-nomination. For their part, Cantabria, Catalonia and the Basque Country did not comment.