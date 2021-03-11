“You have broken my life. My city is in Ávila and my family is in Toledo”

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was captured by a camera in the act of state presided over by the kings in homage to the victims of terrorism, disfiguring the presidents of the two castles by closing the perimeter of their communities .

During an interview with the two presidents, Díaz Ayuso confessed to García Page and Mañueco that the closing of the perimeter of their communities had affected him personally: “Between you and you, you have broken my life”, he said. He’s joking.

In a jovial conversation between Pablo Casado, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the presidents of Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco and Emiliano García-Page, the president disfigured the perimeter fence. “Between Alfonso and you – speaking to Page – you have broken my life. My city is in Ávila and my family is in Toledo,” the president told regional leaders.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has always been reluctant to close the perimeter of the community to avoid contagion. In fact, until now, the Community of Madrid has been closed to the perimeter by sanitary zones, and not as a whole.

In fact, the latest dispute took place just hours ago, when the Madrid executive expressed its disagreement with the measures adopted by the Interterritorial Council of Easter and San José Bridge. It is the only community which voted against the closures of perimeters for autonomies. Even Health Minister Ruiz Escudero said yesterday that Madrid would break this rule.

The same is not true for neighboring communities. Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León are two of the regions that have used this measure the most as a tool to contain contagion, especially during festive periods or when the incidence has skyrocketed.