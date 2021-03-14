“You have opened box B and are ready to pay whatever it takes to buy Cs members”

Ciudadanos deputy spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies, Edmundo Bal, accused the People’s Party of “opening box B” and “of being prepared to pay whatever it takes to buy members of Ciudadanos”.

This was stated by Bal after so far Citizen Senator and former Party Organizing Secretary during the Albert Rivera phase, Fran Hervías, announced that he was leaving the Orange formation and his act of parliamentarian in the upper house because of disagreements. with the current leadership of the party led by Inés Arrimadas, whom he accuses of becoming “one more crutch of sanchism”, and will join the ranks of the Popular Party.

In this context, Edmundo Bal assured that there are many who have “dignity” and that they will not be sold “for the world”. “We will continue to defend the center, regeneration and freedom,” he said.