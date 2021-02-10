“You will be able to invest the time you spend managing expenses in activities that really add value to the business.”

Employee expense management is modernized and optimized

Interview. Aiyana Moorhead, Pleo Country Manager for Spain: “You will be able to invest the time you spend managing expenses in activities that really add value to the business”

We spoke to one of the people in charge of the Employee Expense Management solution, who explained how to optimize the process in companies to promote both productivity and employee performance. “Expenditure management is still very manual although it sees a trend towards digital”



BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 am – February 10, 2021



Digital transformation is already a reality. Gradually, in recent years, digitization has invaded all aspects of our lives. And the coronavirus pandemic has only accelerated this virtualization of life on a personal, social and professional level … By focusing on the latter, the digitization of the work environment is a reality and, therefore, processes that have to do with the world of work is already undergoing digital transformation.

This happens with the management of employee expenses. Without a doubt, its evolution towards technology is reaching its “peak”, at its peak with the birth and consolidation of new, 100% digital modes of managing business expenses. One of those solutions we’re talking about is Pleo.

For this reason, from RRHHDigital we were able to speak with Aiyana Morhead, Pleo Country Manager for Spain, who explains to us how companies currently manage their employees’ expenses, keys, new trends and how Pleo contributes to this optimization of management. business expenses.

