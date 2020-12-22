Young man arrested for biting part of his own brother’s ear

Posted: Tuesday December 22 2020 12:13 PM

National Police officers arrested a 28-year-old Spaniard last weekend in Malaga for allegedly cutting part of his brother’s ear during a fight with a bite.

The events took place at dawn from Saturday to Sunday. The Intelligent Command, Communication and Control Center (Cimacc) 091 was informed of a fight in the central area of ​​the capital at 1:45 a.m., as the national police reported in a statement.

Officers located a 31-year-old man with bleeding facial wounds on Alamos Street. When asked about the cause of the injuries, the young man reported that he had a fight with his brother and that during the confrontation he bit his cheek and an ear.

Health workers moved to the scene by ambulance confirmed the seriousness of the injuries to the victim, who had partially severed his left ear, proceeding to his transfer to hospital.

At the same time, officers took action and located the suspected assailant, being held nearby for alleged responsibility in a personal injury felony.