Young migrant dies after falling from 10-meter wall on border with Ceuta

Updated: Saturday, May 22, 2021 3:32 PM

Published on: 05/22/2021 3:31 PM

A young migrant died at the University Hospital of Ceuta after falling to the ground at dawn from a height of ten meters in the port of the autonomous city.

An ambulance from 061 went to the scene to stabilize her before being evacuated to the intensive care unit of the clinic, where she lost her life, as reported by the territorial management of the Institute of Management of health (Ingesa) in a press release.

The National Institute of Health Management has assisted 65 people who have arrived in Ceuta in recent days from Morocco. Among them, three had to be hospitalized and one died after falling from a 10-meter wall of the pier.

In addition, on the beach of Tarajal, the Civil Guard has recovered since Monday two bodies, both young subjects of the Alawite kingdom who probably died by drowning in their attempt to reach the Spanish city in North Africa.

Currently, the image of tranquility at the border is repeated as Morocco agrees to let some of the migrants who had managed to access Ceuta pass. In total, of the 11,000 people who have managed to cross the Ceuta border in recent days, 7,000 have already returned to Morocco.

In Melilla, however, the situation was different. From 6 p.m., the jumps towards the fence were continuous and intensified overnight at various locations, one of the most prominent being the Chinatown area, where gunshots were heard from the other side. of the fence. Hundreds of migrants have also been seen throwing stones at security guards.