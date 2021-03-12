young people become the sector most affected by the COVID-19 crisis

Youth employment at risk: youth become the sector most affected by the COVID-19 crisis

The covid-19 pandemic has left a complex, unstable and highly uncertain employment context. And young people, who have struggled for years to enter the labor market, are one of the groups most affected by the current situation. Despite this, the most qualified junior profiles know how to resist and 63% of companies plan to hire young people with up to 4 years of experience, only 4 percentage points less than in 2020, according to data from the HAYS guide 2021.

Noelia de Lucas, Commercial Director of HAYS in Spain, acknowledges that these data reflect that “young people with qualified technical profiles continue to be hired to a large extent, although this is not the reality of the group as a whole”. The HAYS study also shows that the hiring forecast for junior profiles is the one that has fallen the most compared to others, since that of senior profiles is 70% and that of management 7%, two points below 2020. .

“Young people are the group most punished and penalized by covid,” explains Noelia de Lucas. The HAYS directive underlines that young people today have had to go through two very strong crises in a very short time which directly affected employment. As a result, young people have chosen to broaden their training by becoming “eternal students”, on numerous occasions, without the possibility of becoming independent and with great difficulty in entering the labor market.

Companies know very clearly that job opportunities are piling up in the technical sector and almost 9 in 10 (88%) advise new generations to study engineering (telecommunications, IT, industry and chemicals). In contrast, over the past year, consideration for the health sciences has also increased, reaching 33%, 5 points above 2020.

Young people know very well where the employment opportunities are, “many of them retrain in jobs where they know there will be employability”, says De Lucas, observing that many of them decide to complete their education and to “train in iCloud, Big Data and other rising technologies to find employment”.

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of stability and permanence. “Young people have always been a more spontaneous group and open to new adventures,” he says.

the HAYS expert. However, with the change of context, what young people expect from their first job has also changed.

If, a year ago, 26% wanted to gain experience, 26% work related to their studies and 17% have a good salary, the same data from the HAYS Guide 2021 shows a very different trend. Receiving a good salary is no longer a priority and only 8% consider it important. However, gaining experience remains the top priority for young people (29%) and second is the possibility of professional development, which increases significantly compared to last year, from 13% to 28%.

This change in trend reflects that, today, young people “prefer to stay in their job or opt for a position, even if it is not in their field of training, rather than new adventures or a better salary”, explains Lucas’s Noelia. The HAYS expert is aware of the difficulties faced by new generations, but recommends “to be open to new opportunities, to accumulate experiences, even through temporary contracts, to broaden perspectives and to work for improvement. of their networking ”.

