Youngest astronomer in the world Seven-year-old girl after discovering 7 asteroids

Nicole Oliveira de Lima from Brazil is exploring space at an age when most children are looking for opportunities to play. This passion made seven-year-old Nicole the youngest astronomer in the world. He won this title by discovering not one but seven asteroids. The discovery of asteroids helps to track them in order to avoid any future danger.

great discovery from an early age

Nicole has participated in the US Space Agency’s “Asteroid Hunt” citizen science program and the International Astronomical Search Collaboration. When she was two years old, she found the world of stars shining in the sky exciting. That same interest gave him such an understanding at such a young age that he discovered asteroids today.

Recently, Nicole had the opportunity to speak at the first international seminar on astronomy and aeronautics of the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. She also gives lectures in schools in her city.

What are asteroids?

Asteroids are rocks that revolve around the Sun like a planet, but they are much smaller than planets. Most of the asteroids in our solar system are found in the asteroid belt in the orbit of Mars and Jupiter. Apart from that, they continue to move in the orbit of other planets and revolve around the sun with the planet.

Nicole with her parents (Photo: Facebook)