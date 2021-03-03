yousuf raza gilani wins: Yousuf Raza Gilani wins against Imran Khan’s PTI: Yusuf Raza Gilani’s shock on Imran Khan

Islamabad

Imran Khan’s party Tehreek-e-Insaf received a shock during the senatorial elections held in Pakistan. The results began to end with a 37-seat vote, in which Pakistani People’s Party candidate and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani defeated PTI’s Hafeez Sheikh. PTI leaders are said to have voted in favor of the PPP as well, which has created the possibility of political unrest.

Former PM Live

First, independent candidate Abdul Qadir won in Balochistan. During these elections, 78 candidates were in the fray of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad. In a setback for the government, Gilani defeated Sheikh by 5 votes. Gilani got 169 votes while Sheikh got 164. There are 96 seats in Pakistan’s upper house.

Voting continued in the Provincial Assembly, where the Election Commission had given permission to lawmakers already inside to vote. There are no votes in Punjab where the PTI won unopposed.

Video: Sindh assembly turned into battleground in fierce battle between Imran Khan’s party leaders

Fractional TNP

A day ago, a video from the Pakistani Sindh Assembly went viral showing that Imran’s party leaders were fighting each other. Three party leaders had announced that they would vote in the Senate elections, not along the party line, but with their own will and discretion. He was accused of having given the ticket with the money in the distribution of election tickets. Angered by this, other PTI leaders beat the “rebel” leaders inside the House.

Gilani kicked