Youth work-life balance improves with the pandemic

A year after the pandemic forced many businesses to telecommute, younger and more experienced generations disagree on the impact it has had on their lives. The 19th Annual MetLife Employee Benefits Trends Study in the United States “19 MetLife Employee Benefits Trends Study 2021” finds that more than half of workers aged 20-29 (51%), including young Gen Z and Millennials say their work-life balance is better now than it is. was before the pandemic, when only a quarter of baby boomers think so.

While employees of all generations feel that their overall well-being, which includes physical, mental, social and financial health, has declined, baby boomers experience the negative impacts of remote working more strongly. According to MetLife research, baby boomers say issues with setting boundaries (33%) and declining socialization (42%) are the reason they are now most unhappy with their work situation. In contrast, young workers say the ability to spend time with their family (40%) and work in a better place (30%) are the reasons their work balance has improved.

“All employees are feeling the effects of the pandemic, but it is clear that the impact varies considerably between different generations,” said Oscar Herencia, vice president for Southern Europe and general manager of MetLife Spain and Portugal. “Companies need to carefully consider these details as they begin to reinvent the work experience in the months to come and into the future. “

Foster a culture of well-being between generations

Understanding the different needs and values ​​of employees of different generations will be crucial for organizations when it comes to addressing well-being in the workforce. For example, the study identified that younger workers prefer flexibility in the workplace over a higher salary, while baby boomers are more likely to say they miss in-person interactions with their peers.

Research also reveals a strong link between free time and improved employee well-being. To address their concerns about well-being, 36% of workers in their twenties report that they have taken more days off, mainly due to physical and mental illnesses, while only 8% of baby boomers said the same, with most citing travel restrictions and a heavy workload as the main reasons for not enjoying free time.

“Companies and managers have a fundamental role to play in supporting the well-being of employees,” adds Oscar Herencia. “Providing flexibility, knowing how to manage workload and fostering free time can make a huge difference to the overall health of employees. “

Benefits should meet varied needs, improve employee resilience

Providing additional services adapted to the stages of life and the personal needs of employees, as well as taking into account their physical, mental, social and financial health, is essential. In fact, employees who report that their company gives them a benefit package that meets their needs are 43% more likely to feel resilient, such as being able to adapt and bounce back in the face of adversity. This is especially important for businesses, as the most resilient employees are more productive (96%), engaged (91%), and complete (68%), among other benefits, compared to the national average.

The stress and challenges of the past year have had a different impact on different age groups of employees, who now increasingly prioritize the benefits that support their well-being. Younger people show greater concern in different areas compared to older people. Mental health is what matters most (for 75% of the youngest versus 34% of the baby boomers); financial health monitoring (chosen by 69% of young people against 37% of older people); and physical health (64% of young people versus 38% of baby boomers).

“The pandemic has given us new information on what workers need from their organizations, not only now, but for the future,” says Oscar Herencia. “As the workplace evolves and becomes more and more personalized, companies must consider the wants and needs of their employees and reflect these key learnings in the benefits and work experiences we provide them. “

