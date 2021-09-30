'you've-got-a-habit-of-leaving',-this-is-how-the-first-song-of-bowie's-lost-album-sounds

David Bowie performing at the Glastonbury festival in June 2000, days before entering to record ‘Toy’, the album that is now being rescued. Jim Dyson / Getty Images

The lyrics are touchingly innocent: “You have a habit of leaving me. / And you have a habit of abandoning me. / Sometimes I cry. / Sometimes I am so sad. / Sometimes I’m so happy, so happy ”. David Bowie was only years old. It wasn’t even David Bowie. He called himself Davy Jones and with his group Lower Third he edited the single You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving, a make-up song mod where the future star had not found her vocal tone. Isn’t it a woman who sings? Right after editing the song, he decided to change his name and call himself David Bowie for posterity. The reason is that the singer of the Monkees, who were beginning to emerge, was called Davy Jones.

This song by a first-time Bowie returns to the present day. It is one of the songs from the lost album of the musician, who died in 2016 at 69 years. Toy was recorded in 2000, with the high from his effervescent performance at the British festival of Glastonbury. The concept of the album was as follows: new interpretations of songs he had recorded between 1964 and 1971. In other words, update the first steps of a musician still under construction. Toy was finally not released due to disagreements with his record label. The conflict was sour: the star eventually left Virgin for Columbia, where she would edit her next work, Heathen (2002). Twenty-two years later Toy will see the light, on January 7, 2022.

To warm up the launch these days the adaptation he made in 2000 of that You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving from 1965. Toy was recorded in New York with the same band that performed at Glastonbury: Mark Plati, Sterling Campbell, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick , Mike Garson, Holly Palmer and Emm Gryner. This the singer wrote in a journal of the tour of 2000 for the magazine Time Out: “I’m very euphoric and adrenaline pumping after performing at Glastonbury. What I want is to get in with the band in a small studio and sing until I can’t anymore. ”

In You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving is perceived as a band playing for fun. It seems like another song like 1964: an absolutely pop song, catchy, alive, with fantastic backing vocals and some guitars carefree. It’s a piece that would fit into the best of the brit pop repertoire of bands like Suede or Gene. Other songs from Toy will be Baby Loves That Way, also from 1966; I Dig Everything, by 1966; or Silly Boy Blue, included in the singer’s first long album, David Bowie (1967).