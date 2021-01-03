zakir naik pakistan temple demolition: zakir naik spits poison again, supports demolition of hindu temple in pakistan – islamic preacher zakir naik supports demolition of hindu temple in karak khyber pukhtunkhwa pakistan

Strong points:

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has once again made a poisonous statement. Zakir Naik supported the demolition and burning of the Hindu temple in Pakistan. He said that building a Hindu temple in an Islamic country cannot be approved.

Fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who fled to Malaysia, has again issued a community poisoning statement. Zakir Naik supported the demolition of the Hindu temple in Pakistan and said that the construction of a Hindu temple in an Islamic country cannot be approved. Naik said if there is an idol in an Islamic country, it should be destroyed.

According to reports, Zakir Naik said in his latest video: “When Mohammad Sahab returned to Kaaba, he shattered almost all 360 idols present in Kaaba. An idol or a statue must not be built in an Islamic country and if it is, it must be destroyed. There shouldn’t be a statue in an Islamic country and if it is anywhere it should be destroyed. This poisonous statement from Zakir Naik comes at a time when a Hindu temple in Pakistan has been destroyed and set on fire. Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Mahmud Khan said on Friday that the provincial government would renovate the temple where the mob set fire to after the demolition.

Pakistan: Maulvi Sharif, main accused of sabotage and arson in Hindu temple arrested

Khan said in a ceremony here that the government had given orders to rebuild the temple. On Wednesday, a religious led by a religious ransacked the temple. They opposed its work of expansion. Human rights activists and leaders of the Hindu community have strongly condemned the attack on the temple in Terry village in Karak district. Pledging to protect religious places from minorities in the province, Khan said police arrested many people suspected of being involved in the temple attack.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Rehmat Salam Khattak arrested

More than 45 people were arrested in connection with the attack, most of them members of a radical Islamic party. The leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Rahmat Salam Khattak, was also arrested. Khan’s special information assistant and provincial government spokesperson Kamran Bangash said on Thursday that the provincial government had ordered authorities to rebuild the damaged temple. Meanwhile, a minority rights commission visited the site.

Pakistan: Sabotage in Hindu temple, arson, 26 fundamentalist arrests, Supreme Court in action

The commission delegation met members of the local peace committee and members of the Hindu community and condemned the unfortunate incident. Chief Minister Khan assured the commission that strict action will be taken against the culprits involved in the incident. The leader of the Hindu community in Peshawar, Sarab Diyal, said that a Hindu guru’s Samadhi is located in the temple complex and members of the Hindu community visit Samadhi every Thursday. The Hindu community considers the tomb of Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj to be sacred. It was built after his death in 1919 in the village of Terry in the Karak district. Many years ago a dispute over samadhi started.

Fugitive Zakir Naik lives in Malaysia fearing the NIA

The National Investigation Agency is investigating the case of Zakir Naik. Zakir Naik fled India for fear of an investigation and lives in a predominantly Muslim country, Malaysia. Nayak is charged with money laundering and hate speech. His name also appeared in the 2016 bombings in Dhaka. Hundreds of people were killed in these explosions. One of the defendants involved in the explosions later admitted that Naik’s speeches prompted him to commit the disgusting act.

According to NIA officials, Naik has lived in Malaysia for almost 4 years. His speeches were broadcast on Peace TV in India, which is now banned. The UK and Canada denied him a visa, after which Malaysia granted him permanent citizenship. His NGO Islamic Research Foundation also organized peace conferences in Mumbai between 2007 and 2011. According to the NIA, Naik is also accused of trying to convert people and spread violence. However Naik denied all of these allegations.