Islamabad

A Pakistani counterterrorism court sentenced the mastermind of the Mumbai attack and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organization, to 15 years in prison. Terrorist Lakhvi was also fined. It is believed that just before the FATF meeting, the Pakistani government punished Lakhvi under pressure. This is the same Lakhvi that was abandoned after an Indian plane hijacked in Kandahar.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan arrested King Lashkar Lakhvi for providing funds for terrorist activities. In fact, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is going to have an important meeting in January and Faravi. At this meeting, the FATF will review the status of keeping Pakistan on the gray list. Pakistani government Imran Khan, who fueled terrorists, is doing its best to kick the country off the gray list with help from China, but it fails to achieve success. Pakistan’s hope of stopping Lakhvi should now be off the gray list, but the FATF is fully aware of its bitter truth.

Blacklist can become pak due to lack of action plan

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have also questioned this Pakistan tragedy. India said it had become normal for Pakistan to arrest a major terrorist just before the FATF meeting. Earlier in July 2019, Pakistan arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed just before the FATF meeting. Meanwhile, the FATF was considering blacklisting Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently on the gray list but can be blacklisted if it does not comply with the 27 point action plan on terrorist financing and money laundering. Previously, at the FATF meeting in October 2020, Pakistan had three months to complete the action plan. Pakistan has completed 21 out of 27 points and 6 are yet to be completed. The FATF has called on Pakistan to take action against those who have been declared terrorists by the United Nations.