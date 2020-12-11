Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi: Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi News: Pakistan will give 1.5 lakh rupees every month to the mastermind of Mumbai attack, UNSC endorses Imran’s proposal

Strong points:

Pakistani mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi was urged to obtain permission from the UN Security Council to donate money to Lakhvi, the month and a half million Pakistani rupees, the UN imposed a ban on Lakhvi for the terrorist attack in Mumbai Islamabad

11/26 Mumbai Attack Master Spirit and Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi will receive one and a half lakh rupees each month from the Pakistani government. The Imran Khan government’s proposal was approved by the UN Security Council sanctions committee. When Lakhvi’s hand surfaced in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, it was put on the United Nations Security Council’s banned terrorist list.

Lakhvi will receive a million and a half each month

According to the report, Lakhvi will receive 50,000 rupees each month for food, 45,000 for medicine, 20,000 for expenses, 20,000 for attorney’s fees and 15 Hajar for travel. Imran Khan’s government called on the UN Security Council to give Lakhvi money.

Pakistan was liberated in 2015

In April 2015, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, imprisoned for a terrorist attack in Mumbai, was released. Pakistan then argued that no concrete evidence had been found against Lakhvi. Lakhvi is said to have been in hiding for a long time after Rawalpindi was released from Adiala prison. However, he continued to lead his terrorist organization.

Close ties with Hafiz Saeed

Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi has close ties to Hafiz Saeed, an international terrorist and Jamaat-ul-Dawa. His position in the organization is believed to be number two. Terrorists Ajmal Kasab, David Headley and Abu Jundal who were arrested for the Mumbai attack also named Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in ​​their interrogation. Intelligence agencies also said they were in contact with terrorists during the terrorist attack.

Lakhvi first entered into discussion in 1999

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi came into the limelight in 1999. At the Murdike v India conference, Lakhvi then spat out a lot of venom. Later, Lakhvi’s stature grew after being involved in several terrorist incidents. He is also said to be behind the explosion of Mumbai’s local trains in 2006.

Meeting at Nagrota Tollgate, Jammu, Security Forces Killed 4 Terrorists