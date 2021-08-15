LETTER SIZE

Zeeman publishes its CSR report on the year of the coronavirus ?? 2020

August 15, 2021



Zeeman has just published its annual CSR report 2020. The report looks back on a very eventful year, marked, among other things, by the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of founder Jan Zeeman. Despite an unusual year, the textile supermarket chain has not lost sight of the importance of corporate social responsibility. Quite the contrary: the sustainable cotton quota has almost doubled compared to the previous year, reaching 42% of the total cotton quota. Likewise, some of the suppliers of the factories with which Zeeman works have been identified and made public. This way, stakeholders can also engage in a dialogue about any issues that may arise further down the chain. The figures show that Zeeman has managed to maintain its strong financial base, despite belonging to a badly affected industry across Europe during the pandemic.

Stay zuinig in times of pandemic

It has certainly been an unusual year. Nonetheless, CSR played an important role this year. In the words of CEO Erik-Jan Mares: “At Zeeman, we call corporate social responsibility simply ‘zuinig’, a Dutch word that combines the meanings of careful and cost-conscious. It is about being “zuinig” with people, society and the environment. Over the past year, the importance of this has once again become evident. We are transparent to our stakeholders, both inside and outside the company. For example, respect our agreements in terms of payment conditions and volume purchases, and compensate the wages of workers in factories in Bangladesh and India, in the part that corresponds to us, during confinements in these countries. The fact that we are “zuinig” is also reflected in our numbers. Before the pandemic, we already had a solid financial base. During the pandemic, too, we have proven to be relevant to many people. Part of that is because we have a timeless assortment of essentials, and most of our items aren’t trend-driven. This year, we are also striving to continue making progress on sustainability. We want, for example, that 35% of our clothing collection is made of sustainable materials and that 50% of the cotton we use is also sustainable. We continue our collaboration with the Fair Wear Foundation, which keeps us going and brings new knowledge, and we are developing an action plan to analyze the issue of the living wage. I mean, we have a lot to do! “

