Zen 3 processors are coming to laptops with the AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile

CES continues to be the scene of the difficult battle between Intel and AMD. Both presentations focused on laptops, where not only raw gaming power is measured, but other values ​​also come into play: autonomy, efficiency, performance …

AMD introduced us to its Ryzen 5 for laptops, both the H-series, which is focused on games and heavy-duty, and the U-series, designed for productivity and battery life. The presented comparisons do not disappoint, although we will have to see them face to face in real tests.

Model Cores / Threads Turbo / Base (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (W) Architecture AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8C / 16T Up to 4.8 / 3.3 GHz 20 45+ Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8C / 16T Up ‘at 4.6 / 3.3 GHz 20 45 + Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS 8C / 16T Up to 4.8 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8C / 16T Up to 4.6 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8C / 16T Up to 4.4 / 2.8 GHz 20 35 Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS 6C / 12T Up to 4.2 / 3.0 GHz 19 35 Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8C / 16T Up to 4.4 / 3.2 GHz 20 45 Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6C / 12T Up to 4.2 / 3.3 GHz 19 45 Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 8C / 16T Up to 4.4 / 1.9 GHz 20 15 Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8C / 16T Up to 4.3 / 1.8 GHz 12 15 Zen 2 AMD Ryzen 5 5600U 6C / 12T Up at 4.2 / 2.3 GHz 19 15 Zen 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6C / 12T up to 4.0 / 2.1 GHz 11 15 Zen 2 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 4C / 8T up to 3.8 / 2 , 6 GHz 6 15 Zen 2

AMD challenges the gaming throne at Intel, also in laptops

The new Ryzen 5000H processors come onto the scene with a very clear premise: “deliver desktop performance in a laptop”. In the comparison, we see how the Ryzen 9 5980HS is able to beat the top of the Intel lineup in a very tight fashion. Remember that in these tests, Intel was always the winner.

In multi-threaded testing, the difference is even greater. However, adding the Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor to the comparison is nothing more than “making firewood from the fallen tree”. It should be noted that Intel presented yesterday its Tiger Lake H processors, which are the ones that will really compete with the AMD Ryzen 5000H in this section.

Therefore, if the promised improvement by Intel of 15% in CPI (Instructions Per Cycle) is real, they will soon regain the first position in single-threaded performance and, consequently, in the gaming area. On the other hand, in multi-core performance, on which the future of video games focuses, it will remain the province of AMD and its Ryzen.

AMD Ryzen 5000U arrives with a nod to Intel and Apple

The new Ryzen 5000Us were presented with two little nods on the slide, and both in the same sentence: “The only 8-core x86 processor for ultra-thin laptops.” Certainly, Intel remains in the 4 cores of this range and Apple has presented its 8-core ARM processor.

Graphics change in the laptop segment and there is no question of raw power per se. If yesterday Intel presented its vPro comparing performance with Office 365 and web browsing, AMD is responsible for retaliating. The Ryzen 7 5800U is capable of meeting or exceeding the i7-1165G7.

In autonomy, AMD promises up to 17.5 hours of general use and up to 21 hours of video playback. This is where Zen 3’s energy efficiency and 7-nanometer manufacturing process come into play. Recall that Intel remains on a 10-nanometer FinFET process.

However, the problem lies in the nomenclature, since AMD decided to alleviate the problem of the lack of silicon by combining the Zen 2 and Zen 3 processors. Therefore, the Ryzen 5000U with odd numbers will keep the Zen 2 architecture. Comparison chart, we see how the performance barely increases compared to its predecessor in these processors.