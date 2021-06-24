Zendal will vaccinate against the coronavirus 24 hours a day from Monday 28

Posted: Thursday June 24 2021 12:29 PM

The president of the Community of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso announces that the nurse of the pandemic hospital Isabel Zendal will vaccinate 24 hours a day, some 22,000 daily doses, which would mean reaching 150,000 per week.

To do this, he specifies that an auto-appointment system has already been activated in which some 300 people have already registered.

