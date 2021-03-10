zombie fish: gudgeon zombie fish found in australia: gazan zombie fish found in australia

Victoria

Nearly twenty years ago, the southern purple raspy gajan was called extinct. Now this “zombie fish” has started to appear again and scientists don’t want to lose it anymore. 20 years ago he was spotted in Victoria. After that, two of them were found in Middle Reedy Lake in 2019. In this regard, the Southern Purple Spotted Gajan Advisory Group was established, and scientists and researchers immediately began to search for other creatures of the same species. Two years later, it is announced that 66 more creatures have been found.

Why is this fish important?

Peter Rose of the North Central Cashment Management Authority says the fish he lives in is a very special area. These fish are wetland specialists and live in dense thickets. These special ghazans are 8-10cm long. These form the diet of birds which eat small fish. Rose told ABC: “These wetland specialist fish are extinct and are an important food source for waterfowl.” We want to bring them back because the water birds will also come back from them.

Focus on increasing the population

According to Adrian Martins of the Victoria Department of Environment, Lands, Water and Planning, the team is also focusing on fish populations in other parts of the state. He said this was not only an opportunity to bring this fish back, but also to increase and expand its population to where it had been found before. For reasons such as water pollution and the arrival of insects, their population has been affected. Scientists will send this fish to small tanks where it will be brewed. These will be increased in better waters and wetlands.