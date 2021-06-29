Zoom, OBS Studio, and Canva Now Available in Windows 11 Store

It seems that the first apps took a short time to arrive, but we’re not surprised either. Microsoft now allows win32 apps to be on the Microsoft Store and that opens up a world of possibilities. The Redmond giant has already shown the new store in Windows 11, although it will come to Windows 10, and the first companies have already joined. Zoom, OBS Studio, Canva, and WinZip are already on the Microsoft Store.

Windows 11 launches its Store with great apps like Zoom, OBS Studio and Canva

The first trio of great apps reach the Microsoft Store in Windows 11, they haven’t been requested and we can download Zoom, OBS Studio, and Canva. Yesterday, a classic like WinZip was already available. As we have been able to know, the apps that we download from the Microsoft Store are the latest versions of those apps.

After all, the experience is the same as if we downloaded the app from the manufacturer’s website. So what’s the benefit of downloading it from the Microsoft Store? This is a security issue, we make sure the uploaded content is safe and does not contain anything strange.

It looks like the Windows 11 Microsoft Store is off to a good start. High demand apps such as Zoom and OBS can be upgraded directly with Windows Store Security and people might end up proactively using the Windows 11 store. This would result in questionable quality software pages that should be reminded of the past.