Zoom wants to compete with Google and Microsoft by email

This will definitely be the year Zoom makes the headlines. The popular calling and video calling service was already seen as a competitor to Microsoft, and the pandemic has arrived. Initially, everyone turned to this app but security issues arose and Teams emerged as an alternative.

Now, after a glorious year for Zoom, they want to reach more areas of our daily technology that compete with Google and Microsoft. They want to offer an alternative to emails and calendars.

Zoom will compete as a messaging service with Google and Microsoft

It is clear that 2020 has not been the same for everyone and Zoom is one of those companies that has been strengthened. However, if you want to convince companies, you have to come up with something else. Taking advantage of the notoriety acquired in 2020, they wish to offer two new potential services in the messaging and calendar offers.

According to a report from The Information, Zoom worked on a courier service. It could be ready to launch in 2021 with a calendar service. There are few details at this point regarding the specifics of any of the solutions created by Zoom. But this change makes sense for both users and investors.

Although the news seems to indicate that they are creating their own messaging and calendar solutions, it will be necessary to see how they differ. After the popularity during the pandemic, it will be necessary to see if they will retain their fame once it ends. In addition, industry titans like Google and Microsoft are offering new features every day to reduce the advantage of Zoom.

An interesting scenario arises where they will have to decide whether to stay on video calls or try to expand to other services. It certainly doesn’t look like a business will be buying Zoom anytime soon.